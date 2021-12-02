Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

