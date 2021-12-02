Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

