ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.60

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 5520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

