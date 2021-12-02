ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.88. 17,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,120,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

