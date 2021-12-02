ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 241,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,392,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

