Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CTO Arthur R. Baker III Acquires 10,000 Shares

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Proto Labs stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

