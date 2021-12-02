Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer Purchases 3,750 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRVB opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.