Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.