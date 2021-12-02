Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 14,900 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

