Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,600 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 969,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GrafTech International by 183.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 661,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in GrafTech International by 58.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

