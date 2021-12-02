Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

