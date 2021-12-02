Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,084,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,607,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 408,000 shares of company stock worth $18,061,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

