Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 133.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.