Public Mint Price Tops $0.17 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Public Mint has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $108,560.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,307,112 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

