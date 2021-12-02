Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $32.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $32.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

