PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $202,368.36 and $109.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.01 or 0.98584258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00662385 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003151 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

