PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

