Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Decreased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $6.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.80 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

Shares of SIVB opened at $675.59 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

