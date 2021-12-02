QASH (QASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $824,454.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, QASH has traded down 11% against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $824,454.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

