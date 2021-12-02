QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.18. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $876.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

