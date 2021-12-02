QDM International (QDMI) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, suggesting that its stock price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 5.95% 17.16% 5.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 36.54

QDM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1056 1188 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.