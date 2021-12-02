QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

QGEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 896,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,177. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 64.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.