QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth $3,869,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 63.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI remained flat at $$8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 499,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,992. QIWI has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $535.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 52.58%.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

