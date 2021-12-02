Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 5.5%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 466,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 370,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

