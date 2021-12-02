QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0096

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $35,339.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

