Quint O. Turner Acquires 992 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $24,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

