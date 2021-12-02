Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 1,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

