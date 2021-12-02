Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
