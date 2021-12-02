Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

