Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.95 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00005312 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $78.64 million and $3.95 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,163,999 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.