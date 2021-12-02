Raj Rajgopal Buys 2,200 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $23,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VUZI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.