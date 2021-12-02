RAMP Hits Market Capitalization of $118.85 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $118.85 million and approximately $31.05 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,881,091 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

