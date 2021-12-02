Raymond James Trims Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $6.72 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.