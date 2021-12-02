Raymond James Trims Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $6.72 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

