Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 204 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $404.65 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.06 and a 200 day moving average of $391.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.