Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,025,000.

GSLC stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

