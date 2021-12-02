Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.45 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

