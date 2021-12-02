Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $376.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.58 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

