Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 114 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day moving average of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

