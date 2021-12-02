Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 828 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.