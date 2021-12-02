RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.92. The stock had a trading volume of 243,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $749,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.