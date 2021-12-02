RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.92. The stock had a trading volume of 243,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $749,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

