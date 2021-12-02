Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.82

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.82 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 38.33 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 38.33 ($0.50), with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

