Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,100 ($79.70) and last traded at GBX 6,110 ($79.83). 1,748,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,114,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,164 ($80.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.97 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,906.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,064.04.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.