Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.58

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 67917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

