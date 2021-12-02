Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 69,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,830. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

