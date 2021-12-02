Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target Raised to GBX 516

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday.

REDD opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. Redde Northgate has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

