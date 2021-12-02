Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target Raised to GBX 516

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday.
REDD opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. Redde Northgate has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.