Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.