Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.73 and a 200-day moving average of $596.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

