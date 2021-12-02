Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 846 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 411.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 602,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,937,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

