Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,962 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

