Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

