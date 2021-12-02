Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

